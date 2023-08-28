Police searching for 2 suspects involved in shooting in front of Dollar General store

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Around 6:05 p.m. on August 25, the Rockford Police Department responded to reports of a gunshot victim.

The incident happened in the 2400 block of South Alpine.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 33-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was then taken to the local hospital and is stable at this time.

Officers were told that as the man walked in front of a local Dollar General store, there was a verbal exchange that escalated between two men.

The 33-year-old man was shot in the stomach.

The suspects ran away from the scene and were described as two 16 to 22 year-old black men, both with thin builds.