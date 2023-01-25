Police: Rockford man identified, charged with theft of funeral van

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 23-year-old Rockford man has been charged with the theft of a funeral home vehicle.
A van, belonging to Collins & Stone Funeral Home (128 S. 5th Street) was stolen from outside of the business on the afternoon of Saturday, January 21.
There was a deceased man, 47-year-old Curtis Brown, in the cargo area.
Rockford Police were made aware that the van quickly drove out of Rockford towards the Chicago area.
On Sunday, January 22, Chicago Police Department found the van, with no nobody inside, in the 1400 block of East 87th Street.
Rockford Police were notified Monday evening, January 23. that the body was found in the 8200 block of South Manistee in Chicago.
Brown was brought back to Rockford by the Winnebago County Coroner's Office.
Rockford Police Department Detectives did a follow-up investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as 23-year-old Deon Howard.
He is not in custody at this time.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's office authorized the following charges:
Deon Howard, 23, Rockford
Unlawful Possession of a Stolen Vehicle
Abuse of a Corpse