Police: Rockford man arrested after items stolen from Belvidere storage units

BOONE COUNTY — A Rockford man has been arrested by law enforcement after numerous items were stolen from Belvidere storage units.
On Thursday, March 23, Boone County Detectives investigated numerous burglaries to storage units in the 6000 block of Belford Industrial Drive.
Multiple items were stolen from the units and during the course of the investigation, 51-year-old Rockford resident Christopher Kienast was developed as a suspect.
Kienast was charged with one count of Burglary (Class 2 Felony.)
Kienast was also charged a Failure to Appear Warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving with a Revoked Drivers License.
He is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail.