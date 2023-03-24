 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Accumulating wet snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts
possible.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake (IL), and Ogle
Counties.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Untreated roads will become covered with slushy snow
accumulations and travel may become difficult for a period
early Saturday morning during the period of heaviest snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow rates are likely to peak at 1 to 1.5
inches per hour late tonight into early Saturday morning. The
expected heavy, wet nature of the snow will make shoveling
hazardous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Police: Rockford man arrested after items stolen from Belvidere storage units

BOONE COUNTY — A Rockford man has been arrested by law enforcement after numerous items were stolen from Belvidere storage units.

On Thursday, March 23, Boone County Detectives investigated numerous burglaries to storage units in the 6000 block of Belford Industrial Drive.

Multiple items were stolen from the units and during the course of the investigation, 51-year-old Rockford resident Christopher Kienast was developed as a suspect.

Kienast was charged with one count of Burglary (Class 2 Felony.)

Kienast was also charged a Failure to Appear Warrant for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and Driving with a Revoked Drivers License. 

He is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail.