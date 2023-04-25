Police: Man found dead in Winnebago County ditch under investigation

WINNEBAGO COUNTY — A man died Sunday morning after emergency personnel try to resuscitate him in Winnebago County.
On Sunday, April 23 around 6:30 a.m., Winnebago County Sheriff Deputies responded to the area of Meridian Road and Simpson Road for a man lying in a ditch not breathing.
Blackhawk Fire Protection District responded to the location and began to try resuscitative efforts.
Despite all lifesaving efforts, the Winnebago County Coroner's Office responded to the location and pronounced the man deceased on the scene.
Winnebago County Sheriff Detectives are currently conducting a death investigation.
Anyone with information are encouraged to contact the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau at (815) 319-6400 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.