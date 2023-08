ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Tuesday around 9:08 a.m., staff at the Tinker Swiss Cottage Museum and Gardens in Rockford posted a video on Facebook regarding a break-in.

Four people came to the museum around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

The group stole the finial from the front porch and tried to break into the conservatory.

A collection of damage photos taken by staff:

If a member of the public recognizes any people featured in the video, contact the Rockford Park District Police by calling 815-966-2900.