 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: K9 Officer locates two suspects trying to burglarize Rockford business

  • Updated
  • 0
Burglary glass generic

ROCKFORD -- Early Wednesday morning, Rockford Police responded to a burglary alarm at LKQ Auto Parts on Harrison Avenue.

LKQ Auto Parts Attempted Burglary Map

When officers arrived at the business, they were told two men were on the property.

The two men were later identified as Joseph Pumilia and John Redwine.

Officers arrested the two suspected burglars with the help of a K9 Officer, which was able to locate the two men after a permitter was set-up at the business.

After the two men were taken into custody, Rockford Police found tools and various stolen parts in their possession.

Pumilia and Redwine are charged with burglary and criminal trespassing.

Note: John Redwine's mug shot was not posted on the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office at the time of publication.

Have a sports tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you