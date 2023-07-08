 Skip to main content
Police: Investigating Saturday morning shooting, female shot on 8th Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting on the 1600 of 8th Street. 

Rockford Police said in a tweet just before 10:30 a.m., an adult female is suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

They are asking you to avoid the area while they investigate.

This is a developing story. 

13 WREX will update with more information as it becomes available. 

