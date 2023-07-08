Police: Investigating Saturday morning shooting, female shot on 8th Street in Rockford

ROCKFORD — Rockford Police are investigating a shooting on the 1600 of 8th Street.
Rockford Police said in a tweet just before 10:30 a.m., an adult female is suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
They are asking you to avoid the area while they investigate.
This is a developing story.
13 WREX will update with more information as it becomes available.