Police Investigate Death of Teen at Lake Louise

BYRON (WREX) - The Ogle County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of a 16 year old boy that happened at Lake Louise Saturday June 3rd.
Initial police investigation shows he was playing with an inflatable slide.
He was first transported to a Rockford hospital then to a Madison hospital.
As police continue their death investigation, they await further information from the Dane County Coroner's Office.
The boy's identity has not been released at this time.
