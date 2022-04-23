Police identify suspect in three armed robberies in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Police have identified a man who robbed a gas station on N. Alpine Rd. Wednesday and connected him to two more armed robberies.
Police have identified 26-year-old Tramone Lewis, of Rockford, as the suspect in an armed robbery at the Mobil gas station in the 300 block of N. Alpine Rd just before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
As Rockford Police continued their investigation, they connected Lewis to two more armed robberies, one at the Walgreens on the 1200 block of E. State St. and the other at the CVS Pharmacy on the 100 block of S. Alpine Rd.
Police say warrants have been issued for his arrest and he is not yet in custody.
Lewis is charged with one count of Armed Robbery and one count of Aggravated Armed Robbery for each of the three incidents.
If you have any information on Lewis or about the robberies, Rockford Police ask you to contact them at (815) 966-2900 or anonymously by texting "RPDTIP" to 847411 or calling the Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.