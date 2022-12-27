Police: Hospital walk-in teen shooting victim suffers life-threatening injury

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 17-year-old man suffered from a life-threatening gunshot wound to his head during the evening December 26.
On Monday, December 26 around 6:05 p.m., Rockford Police officers were notified of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital.
Once officers arrived, they were told that a 17-year-old male was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to his head.
The incident allegedly occurred in the 2200 block of Charles Street.
This is a developing story.
No other details have been released at this time.