Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County.

Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County.

...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts
during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors.
Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations
and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause
gauge observations to be inaccurate.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by Wednesday afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues.

* WHERE...Rock River at Rockton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton
are inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.8 feet.
- Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river
is expected to remain near a crest of 8.8 feet through
Friday.
- Action stage is 8.5 feet.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Police: Hospital walk-in teen shooting victim suffers life-threatening injury

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights generic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A 17-year-old man suffered from a life-threatening gunshot wound to his head during the evening December 26.

On Monday, December 26 around 6:05 p.m., Rockford Police officers were notified of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. 

Once officers arrived, they were told that a 17-year-old male was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to his head.

The incident allegedly occurred in the 2200 block of Charles Street.

This is a developing story.

No other details have been released at this time. 

