Police: Hospital walk-in teen shooting victim suffers life-threatening injury

Weather Alert

...The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Rock River at Latham Park affecting Winnebago County. Rock River at Rockton affecting Winnebago County. ...The Flood Advisory continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Rock River at Byron affecting Ogle County. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... An ice jam is affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by Wednesday afternoon. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...Rock River at Rockton. * WHEN...Until early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 9.0 feet, Low-lying areas of Settlers Park in Rockton are inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:30 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 8.8 feet. - Forecast...Water levels may continue to fluctuate. The river is expected to remain near a crest of 8.8 feet through Friday. - Action stage is 8.5 feet. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&