Police: Four juveniles charged with armed robbery after holding woman at gunpoint at Rockford gas station

ROCKFORD -- On Tuesday morning, Rockford Police responded to a 911 call at the Fas Fuel gas station on 11th Street near U.S. 20.
When officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who said she was held at gunpoint by four juveniles.
The four suspects, who range in ages from 12 to 17, were arrested just a few blocks away, after being identified.
Here is the information from the Rockford Police Department:
This morning at approximately 6:30 a.m., Rockford Police Patrol officers responded to Fas Fuel (3302 11th Street) for a report of a robbery to a citizen. Upon arrival, officers met with the female victim who advised that four juvenile males robbed her at gunpoint and then ran from the scene. While officers were speaking with the victim, the four suspects were observed running near the corner of 11th Street and Sandy Hollow Road. After a brief foot chase, all four were taken into custody, and lodged in Juvenile Detention. During the investigation, officers located and recovered a loaded handgun along with some of the victim’s property.
The Rockford Police Department would also like to thank the citizens that assisted our officers in taking the individuals into custody.
After a review of the facts of the case, The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the charges listed below.
Juvenile Male, 17, Rockford
Armed Robbery
Attempted Vehicular Hijacking
Resisting Arrest
Felony Criminal Damage to State Supported Property
Juvenile Male, 17, Rockford
Armed Robbery
Attempted Vehicular Hijacking
Resisting Arrest
Juvenile Male, 14, Rockford
Armed Robbery
Attempted Vehicular Hijacking
Resisting Arrest
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Obstructing Identification
Possession of Stolen Property
Felony Criminal Damage to State Supported Property
Juvenile Male, 12, Rockford
Armed Robbery
Attempted Vehicular Hijacking
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon
Resisting Arrest