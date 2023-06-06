 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Four juveniles charged with armed robbery after holding woman at gunpoint at Rockford gas station

  • Updated
  • 0
handcuffs police lights

ROCKFORD -- On Tuesday morning, Rockford Police responded to a 911 call at the Fas Fuel gas station on 11th Street near U.S. 20.

Armed Robbery - 11th Street and Sandy Hollow Road

Armed Robbery - 11th Street and Sandy Hollow Road

When officers arrived, they spoke with a woman who said she was held at gunpoint by four juveniles.

The four suspects, who range in ages from 12 to 17, were arrested just a few blocks away, after being identified.

Here is the information from the Rockford Police Department:

This morning at approximately 6:30 a.m., Rockford Police Patrol officers responded to Fas Fuel (3302 11th Street) for a report of a robbery to a citizen. Upon arrival, officers met with the female victim who advised that four juvenile males robbed her at gunpoint and then ran from the scene. While officers were speaking with the victim, the four suspects were observed running near the corner of 11th Street and Sandy Hollow Road. After a brief foot chase, all four were taken into custody, and lodged in Juvenile Detention. During the investigation, officers located and recovered a loaded handgun along with some of the victim’s property.

The Rockford Police Department would also like to thank the citizens that assisted our officers in taking the individuals into custody.

After a review of the facts of the case, The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized the charges listed below.

Juvenile Male, 17, Rockford

Armed Robbery

Attempted Vehicular Hijacking

Resisting Arrest

Felony Criminal Damage to State Supported Property

Juvenile Male, 17, Rockford

Armed Robbery

Attempted Vehicular Hijacking

Resisting Arrest

Juvenile Male, 14, Rockford

Armed Robbery

Attempted Vehicular Hijacking

Resisting Arrest

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Obstructing Identification

Possession of Stolen Property

Felony Criminal Damage to State Supported Property

Juvenile Male, 12, Rockford

Armed Robbery

Attempted Vehicular Hijacking

Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Resisting Arrest

Tags

Recommended for you