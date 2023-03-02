Police find guns, drugs in car with 2 Rockford men during traffic stop

ROCKFORD — Two Rockford teenagers face weapon and drug charges after a traffic stop on Wednesday.
On March 1 around 6:35 p.m., Rockford Police SCOPE officers stopped a car with multiple subjects inside.
During the stop, officers made contact with 19-year-old Emanuel Albert and 19-year-old Terrance Greene.
Albert had an outstanding warrant and some Ecstacy pills with him.
Officers found in the car two loaded guns, one with an extended magazine, and another reported stolen from Racine, Wisconsin.
Albert and Greene were arrested and taken to the County Jail.
Emanuel Albert, 19, Rockford
2 Counts of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon
Possession of a Controlled Substance
Terrance Green, 19, Rockford
Possession of a Stolen Firearm
No Valid FOID
Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon