Police find dead body inside storage unit in Belvidere

BELVIDERE — On August 23 around 2:40 a.m., Boone County Sheriff's Deputies found a dead body within an open storage unit in Belvidere.

Deputies had spotted a suspicious vehicle in the parking area of a storage unit business located in the 6800 block of Belford Industrial Park in Belvidere.

Deputies located an open storage unit where the body was found.

The person is described as a white male possibly in his early 50s.

A preliminary investigation by Boone County Sheriff Detectives and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Technicians does not indicate an obvious cause of death at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. 

