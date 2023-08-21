More details released after double armed robberies Saturday in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — Rockford Police are alerting people to be on the lookout for a suspect.

They say two armed robberies occurred within minutes of each other, around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday.

Rockford Police responded to calls of the first armed robbery in the 1700 block of Rural Street.

Officers were told that as a man and woman left Rural on Tap, the suspect demanded cash with a handgun and rode off on a bike.

Rockford Police say the suspect is a black male with a thin build in his early 20’s, short braids, wearing dark clothing and a red hat.

Minutes later, officers responded to an additional report of an armed robbery in the 1400 block of Greenwood Avenue with the same suspect description.

The suspect had demanded money from a man and woman as they were unloading their car.

A short time later, the suspect's bike was found in the 1500 block of East State Street.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900, on Facebook (@RockfordIllinoisPoliceDepartment) or on Twitter (@RockfordPD).

To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.