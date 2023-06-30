 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police: Death investigation on Willard Ave. in Rockford Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
June 30 Rockford Shooting

ROCKFORD — Local authorities are conducting a death investigation in a Rockford neighborhood Friday night.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Friday night that officers have responded to the 1400 block of Willard Ave. for a death investigation.

Law enforcement says there is no threat to the public, but ask everyone to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

Willard Ave Police Presence.png

Dozens of police cars from throughout the county have responded to the scene.

No further information was immediately available by officers on scene.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX has a crew at the scene will update this article with additional details as they become available.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you