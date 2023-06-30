Police: Death investigation on Willard Ave. in Rockford Friday

ROCKFORD — Local authorities are conducting a death investigation in a Rockford neighborhood Friday night.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet Friday night that officers have responded to the 1400 block of Willard Ave. for a death investigation.
Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is on scene in the 1400 block of Willard Avenue for a death investigation. There is no threat to the public. Please avoid the area. No further information is available at this time. Please follow us for updates.— Winnebago Co Sheriff (@winnsheriff) July 1, 2023
Law enforcement says there is no threat to the public, but ask everyone to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
Dozens of police cars from throughout the county have responded to the scene.
No further information was immediately available by officers on scene.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX has a crew at the scene will update this article with additional details as they become available.