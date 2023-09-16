 Skip to main content
Police block lanes of S. Mulford Road and Carriage Green Way to investigate accident

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Rockford Police Department is advising the public to be hesitant of the S. Mulford Rd and Carriage Green Way area.

Police are on the scene responding to a traffic accident with injuries. All lanes of traffic are blocked until the investigation is complete.

Stick with 13 WREX as more information becomes available.

