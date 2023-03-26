Police: At least one hurt after three-car crash in Rockford Sunday

ROCKFORD — UPDATE: As of 2:40 P.M. on Sunday, Rockford Police say the intersection of Broadway and S. Alpine Rd. has now been re-open as a result of the crash.
Police are asking the public to avoid a busy Rockford intersection as officers investigate a three-car crash.
Rockford Police tweeted at around 1:20 p.m. Sunday that officers were investigating a crash involving injuries at the intersection of S. Alpine Rd. and Broadway.
Traffic Alert: Please avoid the area of Broadway and S. Alpine Rd while we investigate a three vehicle personal injury accident.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) March 26, 2023
A 13 WREX crew at the scene found three cars involved in the crash stopped in the middle of the intersection.
No information about the condition of those injured were immediately available.
Rockford Police ask the public to avoid the area as officers continue to investigate the crash and clean up the debris on the roadway.
13 WREX is following this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.