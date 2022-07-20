Police: Arrested cocaine dealer also on parole from previous charges

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On Tuesday, July 19 around 4:00 p.m., members of the Winnebago County Sheriff's Police Narcotics Unit and Crime Deterrence Unit were in the 4400 block of 11th Street.
Officials were in the area were carrying out a narcotics investigation due to public complaints of narcotics being sold in the area.
After a suspected narcotics deal was observed, Audie C. Murphy was taken into custody.
Officials found Murphy to be in possession of over 17 grams of crack cocaine.
Murphy is also on parole status from the Illinois Department of Corrections for previous narcotics charges.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office issued the following charges:
Audie C. Murphy, 53, Rockford
Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine 15-100 Grams
Delivery of Less Than 1 Gram of Cocaine
Illinois Department of Corrections Parole Hold