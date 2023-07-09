Child Murdered: Rockford Police investigating the death of 10-Year-Old, person of interest questioned

UPDATE: Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd will address the community at a press conference Sunday evening.
Chief Redd and Mayor McNamara will be briefing media only today at 6:00 p.m. at District 3 (557 S. New Towne Drive) regarding yesterday’s murder on 9th Avenue.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 9, 2023
ROCKFORD (WREX) -- On Saturday evening, Rockford Police informed 13 WREX a death investigation involving a child was underway on the 1200 Block of 9th Avenue.
MURDER INVESTIGATION: A 10-year-old juvenile female was found deceased in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue earlier today. We are currently speaking to a person of interest and will provide further details when available.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) July 9, 2023
Rockford Police communicated through Twitter that the child's death was being investigated as a murder and a person of interest in the case was being questioned by detectives.
