Police: 2 children dead after being pulled from Palatine pond

PALATINE, Ill. — WMAQ-TV reports that two small children were pulled from a pond in Palatine after falling into the water on Wednesday.
Officials said the children died a few hours later at the hospitals they were taken to for treatment.
According to police, officers and firefighters responded to a call around 3:31 p.m. for a group of children who had fallen into the water of a pond in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive.
When officials arrived on the scene, they were able to pull two boys, age 4 and 6 out of the pond.
The 4-year-old boy was taken to two different hospitals, Northwest Community and then Park Ridge's Advocate Lutheran General. He was pronounced dead before 11:45 p.m. on Wednesday.
The 6-year-old boy was taken to Oak Lawn's Advocate Christ Medical Center and was pronounced dead before 4:00 a.m. on Thursday, report Palatine police.
