Police: 12-year-old girl struck by bullet in her head while in the bed

ROCKFORD -- A 12-year-old girl is fighting for her life after being shot in the head while in her bed.
Rockford Police said early Wednesday around 1:55 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 2300 block of Wisconsin Road for a report of a gunshot victim.
When officers arrived, they found the house had been struck numerous time and located a 12-year-old girl, in her bed, with a life-threatening gunshot wound to her head.
She was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, but stable at this time.
If you have any information regarding these incidents or others, please contact the
Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.
To submit an anonymous tip, text the word RPDTIP and your tip to 847411 or get the
Rockford PD App in the App Store or Google Play Store.
You can also leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.