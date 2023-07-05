'Plant A Row For The Hungry' summer program aims to provide fresh food for Winnebago County pantries

ROCKFORD, Ill. — University of Illinois Extension kicked off it's Summer Program "Plant A Row For The Hungry" Wednesday to provide food pantries in Winnebago County with fresh food options.
Local gardeners and farmers are encouraged to plant an extra row during this year's growing season to donate to the cause.
Margaret Larson, County Extension Director, has been running the program for over 20 years in the county.
"Our food pantries are very appreciative of fresh fruit and vegetables, and their clients are very appreciative. Year round, food pantries have shelf-stable food, in the growing season it's great that people can get lettuce, other vegetables, fruit and so-forth," Larson said.
Want to donate to the cause? University of Illinois Extension-Winnebago County has four seasonal drop-off locations:
- Cherry Valley Public Library
May 16 through September 19
755 East State Street, Cherry Valley
Tuesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
- The Landscape Connection
July 5 through September 15
4472 South Mulford Road, Rockford
Monday through Saturday 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Edgebrook Farmers Market
July 5 through September 27
Edgebrook Shopping Centre
Wednesdays from 10:00 a.m. to Noon
- Talcott Free Library
July 19 through September 27
101 E Main Street, Rockton
Wednesdays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.