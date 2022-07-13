 Skip to main content
Plant a Row for the Hungry summer kick-off

Plant a Row for the Hungry

WINNEBAGO COUNTY - "Plant a Row for the Hungry" kicked off their summer donation season June 13, 2022 at Edgebrook Farmer's Market from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The project is designed for locals to donate any extra produce they might have that will go towards food pantries to help people in need.

All produce is brought in by locals or even gardeners in the area. 

"Plant a Row for the Hungry" is a University of Illinois extension project through Winnebago County Master Gardeners...

The program was founded in Winnebago county in 2001 and is an essential part of local food pantries' donations.

"Food pantries carry a great burden and anything we can do to assist the food pantries in serving the needs of their clientele is apart of Extension's mission," said County Extension Director, Margaret Larson. 

The project will have six different produce drop off sites throughout Winnebago County this season. 

