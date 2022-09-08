 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Plans for the queen's funeral are underway: Here's what the next ten days look like

  • Updated
  • 0
Queen won't return to London to appoint new British PM, for first time in her reign

Queen Elizabeth II will receive the UK's next prime minister at Balmoral rather than Buckingham Palace -- a historic first for her 70-year reign.

 KIRSTY O'CONNOR/AFP/POOL/Getty Images

LONDON — The plan for the queen's funeral, codenamed "London Bridge," has been years in the making and smooths over the time period between national mourning to the coronation of a new king. 

Here are the plans for the next ten days.

On Day 1:

  • Charles officially becomes the monarch of the United Kingdom of Britain and Northern Ireland as well as the Head of State of Commonwealth countries like Australia and Canada.
  • Prime Minister Lis Truss will release a written statement and record a TV address to be later broadcast on Friday.
  • Space is saved outside of Buckingham and St. James's for flowers and other tributes from the public.
  • Westminster Abbey's tenor bell and the state bell at St. Paul's Cathedral, Great Tom, will ring out over London from noon to 1:00 in the afternoon.
  • Gun salutes will be fired every ten seconds at Scotland's Edinburgh Castle and Hyde Park in London, one shot every ten seconds for each year of Elizabeth II's lifetime.
  • The Russian Sebastopol bell will ring at Windsor Castle once a minute for every year of Elizabeth II's lifetime.
  • Flags at official buildings will fly at half-staff.
  • Flags in London's Parliament Square and the Mall will be dressed in black crepe and tassels.

On Day 2: 

  • The queen's body is moved to Holyrood, her home in Scotland's capital city Edinburgh
  • Members of the Privy Counsel will hear the new king say an oath and give a speech in the televised Ascension Council.
  • The King's Proclamation will be met with:
    • 41-gun salute at Hyde Park fired by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
    • 62-gun salute at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company 
  • A fanfare will sound and a Garter King of Arms individual will declare Charles the new king from a balcony of St. James' Palace.
  • The royal band will play the first verse of the national anthem, now changed to "God Save the King."
  • Flags on public buildings will fly at full staff

On Day 3:

  • A funeral service will be held at Edinburgh's St. Giles Cathedral and royal family members will be attending.
  • Charles will meet Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the Scottish Parliament (also called Holyrood) and he will be greeted with a 21-gun salute.
  • Towns and cities across the United Kingdom will make their own proclamations and fanfares at:
    • Cardiff Castle in Wales
    • Mercat Cross, a ceremonial monument on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland
    • Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland

On Day 4:

  • The queen's coffin will leave St. Giles Cathedral by car.
  • The queen's coffin will then be transferred to a train where it will slowly travel overnight to London.
  • King Charles and his wife Camilla will hear messages of condolence in Westminster Hall.

On Day 5:

  • After the queen's coffin arrives in London, it will be put in a car and transferred to Buckingham Palace.
  • King Charles will visit Belfast, where he will visit Hillsborough Castle and St. Anne's Cathedral.
  • Thousands of people are expected to line up in the Victoria Tower Gardens to personally pay their respects to Elizabeth when her body is taken to Westminster Hall.

On Day 6:

  • Elizabeth's body will be taken from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster in a gun carriage procession.
  • King Charles, Princes William and Harry, alongside her other children and members of the royal family will follow on foot.
  • Big Ben, the gigantic bell in the Elizabeth Tower in the houses of Parliament, will toll at one-minute intervals for the entire procession time along with gun salutes from Hyde Park.
  • The coffin will be taken to Westminster Hall, where Elizabeth will lie under armed guard supervision for the next five days.
  • Preparations will be made for people to file past and pay their respects in a 24-hour operation that is only interrupted by a nightly 15-minute cleaning break.

On Day 7:

  • World leaders arrive to pay their respects at Westminster Hall.
  • King Charles meets members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace.

On Day 8:

  • King Charles meets the Prime Minister at noon for his first weekly audience

On Day 9: 

  • Elizabeth will be given her official send-off at Westminster Abbey with members of her family, British establishment figures, and world heads of state.
  • The final well-wishers will be admitted to Westminster Hall to pay their respects at 6:30 a.m. before the coffin makes its short journey with the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Scepter all in it
  • At 11:00 a.m. precisely, the pallbearers will stop at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior and the Big Ben bell will strike just once to make a national two-minute silence.
  • The Last Post, Reveille, and the national anthem will end the hour-long funeral service
  • A 1.5 mile procession will then carry the coffin past Buckingham Palace to Wellington Arch and on to Elizabeth's final resting place at Windsor.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you