Plans for the queen's funeral are underway: Here's what the next ten days look like

LONDON — The plan for the queen's funeral, codenamed "London Bridge," has been years in the making and smooths over the time period between national mourning to the coronation of a new king.
Here are the plans for the next ten days.
On Day 1:
- Charles officially becomes the monarch of the United Kingdom of Britain and Northern Ireland as well as the Head of State of Commonwealth countries like Australia and Canada.
- Prime Minister Lis Truss will release a written statement and record a TV address to be later broadcast on Friday.
- Space is saved outside of Buckingham and St. James's for flowers and other tributes from the public.
- Westminster Abbey's tenor bell and the state bell at St. Paul's Cathedral, Great Tom, will ring out over London from noon to 1:00 in the afternoon.
- Gun salutes will be fired every ten seconds at Scotland's Edinburgh Castle and Hyde Park in London, one shot every ten seconds for each year of Elizabeth II's lifetime.
- The Russian Sebastopol bell will ring at Windsor Castle once a minute for every year of Elizabeth II's lifetime.
- Flags at official buildings will fly at half-staff.
- Flags in London's Parliament Square and the Mall will be dressed in black crepe and tassels.
On Day 2:
- The queen's body is moved to Holyrood, her home in Scotland's capital city Edinburgh
- Members of the Privy Counsel will hear the new king say an oath and give a speech in the televised Ascension Council.
- The King's Proclamation will be met with:
- 41-gun salute at Hyde Park fired by the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery
- 62-gun salute at the Tower of London by the Honourable Artillery Company
- A fanfare will sound and a Garter King of Arms individual will declare Charles the new king from a balcony of St. James' Palace.
- The royal band will play the first verse of the national anthem, now changed to "God Save the King."
- Flags on public buildings will fly at full staff
On Day 3:
- A funeral service will be held at Edinburgh's St. Giles Cathedral and royal family members will be attending.
- Charles will meet Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon at the Scottish Parliament (also called Holyrood) and he will be greeted with a 21-gun salute.
- Towns and cities across the United Kingdom will make their own proclamations and fanfares at:
- Cardiff Castle in Wales
- Mercat Cross, a ceremonial monument on the Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland
- Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, Northern Ireland
On Day 4:
- The queen's coffin will leave St. Giles Cathedral by car.
- The queen's coffin will then be transferred to a train where it will slowly travel overnight to London.
- King Charles and his wife Camilla will hear messages of condolence in Westminster Hall.
On Day 5:
- After the queen's coffin arrives in London, it will be put in a car and transferred to Buckingham Palace.
- King Charles will visit Belfast, where he will visit Hillsborough Castle and St. Anne's Cathedral.
- Thousands of people are expected to line up in the Victoria Tower Gardens to personally pay their respects to Elizabeth when her body is taken to Westminster Hall.
On Day 6:
- Elizabeth's body will be taken from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster in a gun carriage procession.
- King Charles, Princes William and Harry, alongside her other children and members of the royal family will follow on foot.
- Big Ben, the gigantic bell in the Elizabeth Tower in the houses of Parliament, will toll at one-minute intervals for the entire procession time along with gun salutes from Hyde Park.
- The coffin will be taken to Westminster Hall, where Elizabeth will lie under armed guard supervision for the next five days.
- Preparations will be made for people to file past and pay their respects in a 24-hour operation that is only interrupted by a nightly 15-minute cleaning break.
On Day 7:
- World leaders arrive to pay their respects at Westminster Hall.
- King Charles meets members of the royal family at Buckingham Palace.
On Day 8:
- King Charles meets the Prime Minister at noon for his first weekly audience
On Day 9:
- Elizabeth will be given her official send-off at Westminster Abbey with members of her family, British establishment figures, and world heads of state.
- The final well-wishers will be admitted to Westminster Hall to pay their respects at 6:30 a.m. before the coffin makes its short journey with the Imperial State Crown, the Orb and the Scepter all in it
- At 11:00 a.m. precisely, the pallbearers will stop at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior and the Big Ben bell will strike just once to make a national two-minute silence.
- The Last Post, Reveille, and the national anthem will end the hour-long funeral service
- A 1.5 mile procession will then carry the coffin past Buckingham Palace to Wellington Arch and on to Elizabeth's final resting place at Windsor.