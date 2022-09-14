Plans For A Belvidere Train Station Take Shape

BELVIDERE (WREX) - Last month we brought you a proposal for a railway line from Rockford to Chicago.
Tonight, city and state officials convening to iron out the details of the train station that will make its home in Belvidere.
Many Belvidere residents looking forward to a new train line, with business owners also weighing in.
The Region 1 Planning council hopes to answer many questions about the project.
The topic discussed at length in their first public meeting for feedback was the location of the future train station.
Will the new station be placed near Downtown? Adjacent to State Street? East or West of State Street?
We spoke to some business owners on State Street on how they felt about a new station in town.
Lupita has had a store front on State Street for over 20 years and she looks forward to the higher foot traffic a train stop could bring, her daughters also telling us how it could benefit the whole family.
"It would be pretty cool because i also go to college over there and sometimes i don't have transportation so coming here and taking the train over there would be way much easier than trying to get a ride," says Yaritza Carillo.
Business owner, Miguel Fajardo says he'll wait to see if a train brings new customers to his shops but he's more excited to catch all the sport games back in Chicago.