'Planes, Trains & Automobiles' event to be held September 10 in Rochelle

ROCHELLE (WREX) — On Saturday, September 10, the Rochelle Area Community Foundation (RACF) invites the public to attend a new annual event, "Planes, Trains, & Automobiles" at the Rochelle Municipal Airport from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Proceeds from the event will support the Foundation and its mission to strengthen the community.
The event will feature unique aircraft and train exhibits, along with cars from each decade going back an entire century.
The decade cars are from The Hamilton Collection (THC) whose mission is, "To enrich the lives of others by providing unparalleled access to unique and exotic vehicles and to have a lot of fun while doing it.”
THC will also exhibit hyper cars from their $30 million dollar collection by taking over the runway to drag race.
Jacob Becker, Event Chair and RACF Board Member said, “Since Rochelle’s history is so intertwined with the evolution of transportation, RACF felt that it only made sense that our inaugural event pay homage to that relationship. This event will be the perfect opportunity to whip out your ‘picnic best’ and enjoy a day celebrating Rochelle and the modes of transportation that have helped put it on the map over the last century.”
“We are excited to offer an event that appeals to all ages”, said Emily Anaya, Executive Director. “We foresee a day full of fun for families and friends. There is an invite only car show, hyper car drag races, planes on display, Burlington Railroad is building a train cab for guests to tour, an online-only silent auction and some amazing food. RACF is grateful to our sponsors who have already secured their level of support for this special day.”
Event tickets go on Sale Wednesday, August 10 at the RACF office located at 350 May Mart Drive.
Attendees will be required to wear your ticket wristband allowing come-and-go access.
If you would like more event information, have questions, or are wondering about sponsorship opportunities, please call the Rochelle Area Community Foundation at 815-561-3600, email director@rochellefoundation.org, visit the website at rochellefoundation.org or visit the events section of our Facebook page.