Plane makes emergency landing in rural DeKalb County Saturday

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. — No injuries were reported after a small plane makes an emergency landing in a field east of DeKalb Saturday afternoon.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says the plane was travelling over the area just after 2 p.m. on its trip from Shelbyville, Tenn. to Waukesha, Wis.
Authorities say the plane, a 2007 Jabiru two-seater, lost power in the air. The pilot, a 70-year-old Wisconsin woman, made an emergency landing in a field in the northwest corner of Pleasant St. and Airport Rd. east of DeKalb.
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says neither the pilot nor the passenger were injured in the landing.
The plane sustained minor damage.