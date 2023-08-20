Plane crashes in Hanover Township in Jo Daviess County

JO DAVIESS COUNTY — Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a plane crash Sunday morning.
They were dispatched to S. Steele Rd. and W. Steele Rd. for multiple reports of a possible plane crash just before 9 a.m.
Witnesses say they observed a plane which appeared to be in distress flying low and never reappeared.
The plane was found approximately 1 mile north of Blackjack Rd. 200 yards east of IL Rt 84 S. in rural Hanover, IL.
Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies, Hanover Fire Department, Elizabeth Fire Department, Elizabeth EMS and Air Care began to search the area for a downed airplane.
Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies located the pilot on IL Rt. 84 S. a short distance from his airplane which was located in a corn field.
The Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office says the pilot was the only person on the plane.
They were treated for minor injuries by Elizabeth EMS and released from the scene.
This accident remains under investigation by the FAA and Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
13 WREX will update you as more information becomes available.