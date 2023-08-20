Plane crashes in Hanover Township in Jo Daviess County

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT TO 9 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot and
humid conditions with heat index values of at least 110 to 115
possible, with the hottest conditions on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM CDT to 9 PM CDT
Tuesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning
through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT TO 9 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 105
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot and
humid conditions with heat index values of at least 110 to 115
possible, with the hottest conditions on Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM CDT to 9 PM CDT
Tuesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning
through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Plane crashes in Hanover Township in Jo Daviess County

  • Updated
  • 0
Plane crash generic

JO DAVIESS COUNTY — Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a plane crash Sunday morning. 

They were dispatched to S. Steele Rd. and W. Steele Rd. for multiple reports of a possible plane crash just before 9 a.m.

Witnesses say they observed a plane which appeared to be in distress flying low and never reappeared. 

The plane was found approximately 1 mile north of Blackjack Rd. 200 yards east of IL Rt 84 S. in rural Hanover, IL. 

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies, Hanover Fire Department, Elizabeth Fire Department, Elizabeth EMS and Air Care began to search the area for a downed airplane. 

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies located the pilot on IL Rt. 84 S. a short distance from his airplane which was located in a corn field. 

The Jo Daviess Sheriff’s Office says the pilot was the only person on the plane. 

They were treated for minor injuries by Elizabeth EMS and released from the scene. 

This accident remains under investigation by the FAA and Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office. 

13 WREX will update you as more information becomes available. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you