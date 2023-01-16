Pinnon's murder suspect identified, warrant issued for arrest

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 40-year-old William Jones has been identified by Rockford Police as the Pinnon's murder suspect and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.
On Wednesday, January 11 around 3:18 p.m., Rockford Police responded to Pinnon's at 2324 North Court Street for a report of an Armed Robbery.
Once officers arrived, officers found the victim, 63-year-old Peggy Anderson, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Anderson was taken to a local hospital where she died due to her injuries.
Rockford Police Detectives held an investigation and identified the suspect as 40-year-old William Jones.
After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.
Jones is currently not in custody.
William Jones, 40
First Degree Murder
Armed Robbery