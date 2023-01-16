 Skip to main content
Pinnon's murder suspect identified, warrant issued for arrest

william jones

ROCKFORD (WREX) — 40-year-old William Jones has been identified by Rockford Police as the Pinnon's murder suspect and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

On Wednesday, January 11 around 3:18 p.m., Rockford Police responded to Pinnon's at 2324 North Court Street for a report of an Armed Robbery.

Once officers arrived, officers found the victim, 63-year-old Peggy Anderson, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Anderson was taken to a local hospital where she died due to her injuries.

Rockford Police Detectives held an investigation and identified the suspect as 40-year-old William Jones.

After a review of the case, the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office authorized the following charges, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Jones is currently not in custody.

William Jones, 40

First Degree Murder

Armed Robbery

