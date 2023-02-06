 Skip to main content
Pinnon's murder suspect faces additional charges

William Jones, charged with First Degree Murder in the death of Peggy Anderson, was arrested in Huntsville, Ala. Friday night.

Huntsville, AL (WREX) — William Jones, the man accused with shooting and killing Peggy Anderson in Rockford last month faces additional charges in Alabama where he was arrested.

The Madison County website says Jones was booked in the early morning hours of Saturday, February 4.

In addition to the first degree murder charge filed in Rockford, Jones faces two counts of driving with a revoked license and another felony that isn't explained on the county's website.

The website lists the charges, and acknowledges that Jones is a fugitive, but does not say if or when he will be extradited back to Rockford to face his murder charge.

