Pink Heals host parade for a 4-year-old girl fighting brain cancer

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Pink Heals and Rockford Fire Department create a parade for child battling cancer.
4-year-old Aaliyah Holt and Her family took a moment to enjoy the time they have together while showing support throughout her battle with brain cancer
O.S.F Hospice Care joined forces with the Rockford Fire Department and Pink Heals Non-Profit to put on a parade for Aaliyah.
Her Mom Lakayla Holt is thankful for the community's support.
"I believe that it's really special for her because she deserves it every little piece that's going on right now, she's so sweet and she's so lovable,” said Lakayla Holt.
Lakayla has already lost people in her family to cancer and needed a boost just as much as her child ahead of another battle with the disease.
"I've been already through it before for my mom and my dad. They both had cancer and they both passed away due to cancer right now it's hard because it's me and I'm doing it with my own child now,” said Lakayla Holt.
Pink heels is a non-profit that supports cancer patients by showing love for them and their families while trying to spread a few smiles along the way.
Jessica Parthun Pink Heals Tri-Cities President say’s the parade was a simple labor of love.
"So, People know that there are people that care about other people we are total strangers to this family but when we come out, we want them to know that no matter what they need we're here for them,” said Parthun.
Pink Heals is a completely volunteer based organization.
The Non-Profit will be hosting an open house on October fifth and the 15th.
For that location and more information on how to donate to the organization you can visit the Pink Heals Tri Cities Website.