Pilot identified in August 20 plane crash in Jo Daviess County

JO DAVIESS COUNTY, Ill. — A 69-year-old Anamosa, Iowa man has been identified in an August 20 plane crash in Jo Daviess County.

On August 20 around 8:39 a.m., Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to South Steele Road and West Steele Road for numerous reports of a possible plane crash.

Witnesses told authorities that they saw a plane, which appeared to be in distress, fly low and never reappear.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Deputies, Hanover Fire Department, Elizabeth Fire Department, Elizabeth EMS, and AirCare began to search the area for a downed airplane.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Deputies found the pilot on IL Route 84 South, a short distance from his airplane, which was found in a corn field.

The plane was traveling from Monticello, Iowa to Poplar Grove, Illinois when Helsper experienced engine problems.

Helsper tried to land in a hayfield, but while maneuvering the controls to land, the plane lost engine power.

The plane then crashed into a corn field and suffered structural damage.

Helsper, the pilot and sole occupant, was treated for minor injuries by Elizabeth EMS and released from the scene.

This accident investigation was turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.