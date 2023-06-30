 Skip to main content
Photo Gallery: Celebrating Rockford City Market, June 30th

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD - For the seventh week, vendors from around the region have gathered in downtown Rockford for Rockford City Market.

The 13 WREX team is LIVE at this week's market, once again, highlighting the food, fun and goods being sold downtown.

Tags

