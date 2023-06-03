'Phones Down For 5’ campaign is raising awareness for mental health

ROCKFORD — US Cellular is encouraging people to put their ‘Phones Down For 5’, raising awareness for mental health.
It’s an opportunity and tool for people to disconnect from phones and technology.
“Taking basically five minutes, five hours, five weeks - whatever makes the most sense for you to disconnect and focus on the things in front of you in real life and spend more time with those that you love,” explains Jonathan Dano, US Cellular Rockford Sales Manager.
It’s letting people connect with what matters most - friends, family, and the people around them.
“We want to do our part to do our due diligence to be good stewards of that so we want to make people aware of the tools that are out there and bring more attention to that,” Dano adds.
He says customers say it has allowed them to connect with family and find more fun in life and reduced their stress.
A US cellular study shows 34 percent of people say they could use a break from their phone, while 30 percent wish they weren't as reliant on their phones.
Customers and non customers can go to uscellular.com/findus to put ‘US Mode’ on your phone to allow you to disconnect for however long you choose.