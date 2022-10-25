Phase two of west State Street construction complete

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After months of construction, the section of west State Street in between Day Avenue and Independence Avenue is complete.
Local businesses say they are happy to the construction come to completion.
According to the City of Rockford's Public Works Director Kyle Saunders, the project cost $6.5 million.
The funding went into various enhancements to improve the overall service to people who live and utilize the roadway frequently.
"Adding a bunch of amenities [like] stronger transit connections for those individuals that need to use bus service... adding in active transportation facilities.... this new section continues the work we did [to] infuse a multi-use path on the south side of the road,” said Saunders.
Quinton Roberson, one of the owners of Chucks Barber Shop located in the area, says he’s happy to see construction end.
“It did slow us down because they had to block our entry way on west State... couldn't nobody come from the west, you could only come from south," said Roberson.
Saunders says he would like to see the city invest and bring more businesses to this area of Rockford.
"If any of our past successes are an indicator, certainly public infrastructure drives economic redevelopment... along south Main Street saw a similar treatment several years ago. We really reconstructed that corridor and you see a lot of new development and adaptive reuse coming into Rockford,” said Saunders.