Phase 3 of BMO Center's renovations underway in Downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD — The BMO Center in Downtown Rockford is currently in the middle of the third phase of their renovations. The goal of these renovations is to make the 40-year-old building more modern looking.
Some of the additions set to be added include a new entrance and grab and go store, among others.
A staff member for the Rockford Ice Hogs gave 13 WREX an update on the current progress and how they feel things are currently looking.
"We're standing in the main lobby now where the escalator is currently being replaced and as we go along in the summer here, this entire lobby above and below me will go through a major renovation so we're excited for that," Ryan Snider said.
Snider also gave more information on the role the Ice Hogs play when it comes to gaining funding for the arena and its renovations.
"The funding for the renovation itself is primarily coming from the state primarily through state grants but what the Ice Hogs bring is a secure tenant to the facility. We're in here at least 36 nights a year that we're paying rent, " Snider said. "We also have an arrangement through the city where we're providing resources through an advertising agreement that we have so, we're investing back into the facility as well and the benefit we get to play here and we get to bring the facility to life for our fans."
A BMO staff member told 13 WREX the rewarding moments they are looking forward to as the arena continues to see improvements.
"Our job is just to put a smile on people' faces. We do our job when we see everybody in the stands cheering and smiling. The lights go out and their camera flashlights are out. That's such an amazing experience," Gretchen Gilmore said.
The BMO Center plans to finish these renovations over the summer.