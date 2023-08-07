Phantom Regiment introduces Amanda Hamaker as CEO

ROCKFORD, Ill. — On Monday, Phantom Regiment introduced Amanda Hamaker as its CEO.

Hamaker has a proven track record in various executive roles including Winnebago County Administrator and Chief Operating Officer of Girl Scouts Rock River Valley Council.

“Amanda Hamaker joining our team is a bold move for Phantom Regiment,” said Jeff Hassan, President of the Board of Directors. “This hire tells our constituents that the organization is serious about accelerating our momentum forward. Under Amanda’s direction, we will look to make significant gains on opportunities on which Phantom Regiment has been eager to embark. Next-level engagement with the City of Rockford, PR Academy expansion, greater community outreach and grant opportunities, stronger corporate partnerships, and new business ventures will all be on deck with this dynamic leader in place.”

“We've never seriously looked at a candidate outside of the activity. Winter guard, yes. Marching band, yes. But never someone with absolutely no affiliation to drum corps,” said Kelly Couvelaire, Treasurer of the Board of Directors. “Amanda brings a unique skill set, rarely found in most in the marching arts community, even those with decades in the activity. We are really excited to see where she takes this organization.”

Hamaker left Rockford for her native Southern California in 2018, but is looking forward to being back in Rockford where her husband grew up.

“Phantom Regiment is a Rockford institution. I’m excited and humbled to steward our community’s relationship with such an important youth arts organization,” Hamaker said. “My goal is to build even more excitement locally, and to create more opportunities and partnerships in support of the organization to ultimately get more kids involved.”

Phantom Regiment's Drum and Bugle Corps are currently on a competition tour around the country.

The corps is in a tightly contested race among the top seven heading into the world championships next week in Indianapolis, Indiana.

“When I accepted the CEO role, Jeff Hassan told me my first priority was to fall in love with Phantom Regiment,” Hamaker said. “I was already hooked thanks to a solid, nationwide cadre of YouTube videographers, but nothing compares to seeing the corps live. After seeing Rockford’s Show of Shows in July, I’m totally in love!”