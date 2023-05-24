Perks Family Equine Center breaks ground at Lockwood Park

ROCKFORD — The indoor equine center broke ground Wednesday afternoon at Lockwood Park. This center will be named the Perks Family Equine Center and is set to open next year. The goal of it is to provide equine therapy to members of the Rockford community, specifically those who are younger.
Jennifer Winberg is the manager of Lockwood Park and has been interacting with horses most of her life. After personally seeing the therapeutic benefits these animals can bring, she hopes this experience is able to translate to others people in the community through this new resource.
"The whole point is to that people can come, they can find a place where they're accepted, find a place where their story can be heard in a safe way and have an opportunity to grow on their terms, interacting with horses as the horses are part of the therapy team," Winberg said.
The center will be named after the Perks family, something the family feels is a natural step for them.
"The Perks family has been involved in the house industry for a number of years and we saw this as a natural extension of what our family could do to give back to the community in so many different ways and to help a lot of different people who have mental issues and need some type of unique therapy to help move them to the next stage of living," Doug Perks said.
Cassidy Kocher grew up riding horses and attending camps at Lockwood Park. She has now been employed there for almost five years, making her one of the young individuals in the community who has seen the benefit of working with horses.
"I know that if I'm having a bad day or I'm just down in the dumps, I can go out into the pasture and just go pet a horse and it will instantly make me feel better, " Kocher said. "I just got my own horse recently and so I'm learning a lot on how to take care of him and then it's helping me learn how to take care of myself too and adjust my feelings to help him."
And as for the center breaking ground, the Rockford Park District sees it as an important community-wide resource set to make an impact in several ways.
"It's an example of community coming together and solving a need and solving a problem and that problem is a crisis of our youth in town who are plagued with mental health issues, developmental issues, substance abuse, trauma. We as a community know where our kids are at right now," said Jay Sandine, the Executive Director for the Rockford Park District.
Although the Perks Family Equine Center broke ground, they still hope to raise more money for constructions costs and operation costs following its opening.