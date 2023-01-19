People in the Community Celebrate the Life of Peggy Anderson

ROCKFORD (WREX) --- Family, friends, people in the community and co-workers of Peggy Anderson honored her life as she was laid to rest on January 19th.
Her funeral was held at the Cathedral of St. Peters, an event so packed that lines were stopped several times from the out pour of love from the community and later a celebration of her life event was hosted at The Lombardi Club in downtown Rockford.
"It's really the day that we get to reflect on who she is as a person, how she has affected so many people, and it's just amazing to see the communities support from Rockford," said Keith Harmon, Peggy Andersons' brother-in-law.
Support was recognized all over the community each contributing to her memory through visual elements, picture collages and T-shirts, with the slogan 'Pinnon Strong', made by a company, AKG Craft Source owned by Kenda and Annie Getschel, a friend of one of the owners of Pinnon's.
"She reached out to us and said could you make a design that is simple because Peggy was a simple lady,' co-owner Kendra said.
"We wanted to sell these t-shirts to help support the family financially, plus, it was a way to visually support, so I'm so happy it was a hit."
More than 300 shirts have been purchased in person and through the online shop with over $2500 dollars raised for Peggy and her family.
Over at local restaurant Olympic Tavern, proceeds from a sandwich special was sent to the family in support as well, something Peggy's family is grateful for.
"If Peggy were here today, she should be saying, please no publicity", said Harmon.
"But knowing that she was so loved and how the community has really rallied around us as a family and around her and her memory, it's incredible."
If anyone is interested in purchasing a Pinnon Strong T-shirt they can purchase one at http://www.akgcraftsource.com/prod...pinnon-strong-t-shirt
Shirts will be on sale until February 3rd of 2023.