Pegasus Special Riders cuts the red ribbon for grand re-opening

OREGON — It has been over a year since strong winds swept through Ogle County damaging an indoor training arena at Pegasus Special Riders in Oregon.
The charity organization gives horse therapy services to multiple groups ranging from kids, elderly, and those with special needs.
Now after two separate storms damaged the indoor training arena in March and August of 2022 the indoor arena is almost ready for sessions.
Friday evening the Oregon Chamber of Commerce held a grand re-opening at the facility just a month before Pegasus hopes to get the facility up and running. The facility still needs a few items before it can be fully operational.
"We need the electric to be in so that we can have our sprinkler system, because when the horses get in there and they ride there is too much dust," said Donna L. Fellows President of Pegasus Special Riders. "Then we have fans and lights and that's pretty much what we need to be fully functional inside the building.
The facility would not be able to run without all the support from volunteers that come to help clean, and train the horses for those that visit.
"It's amazing how many people that volunteer and look forward to volunteering, and are enthralled to be with around the horses and the people that we serve," said Fellows. "I have empowered other people to see the vision that we have, and are willing to support it."
Pegasus Special Riders has every intention of starting June 6-7.
