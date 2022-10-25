Pedestrian on skateboard hit by car in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WREX) — On October 24 around 5:00 p.m., Winnebago County Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a car.
Once deputies arrived, they found a Ford Focus had hit a 17-year-old male who was taken to Rockford Hospital for serious injuries.
The driver of the Ford Focus remained on-scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The investigation showed that the driver of the Ford Focus was driving southbound on Elm Avenue, when the 17-year-old male who was on a skateboard suddenly entered the roadway from a driveway in front of the Ford Focus.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department and Major Crash Assistance Ream are currently investigating the incident.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will provide more details as they become available.