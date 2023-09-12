Pecatonica Prairie Trail could soon connect to Downtown Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Pecatonica Prairie Trail could have a new section completed in the coming years. The Rockford Park District voting Tuesday night approving to apply for a Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods grant.

The RCN grant would assist with 80% of the planning costs before construction on the trail would begin. The grant totals $369,552, the park district would use $92,388 to be applied to the $461,940 application. If the grant is accepted next spring the planning period could start in the fall of 2024.

The park district would be working from Meridian Rd. to Downtown Rockford which is a 3 mile stretch. The current trail starts West of Pecatonica and goes through Winnebago ending at Meridian Rd.

"The current alignment involves some new bridges, and rehabilitation of some other bridges so, we would like to bring a consultant on board if we receive the funding to assist us in looking at other alignment options that may save us money and further maintenance," said Dan Jacobson the Supt. of Capital and Maintenance for the Park District. "Typically communities that receive the the planning funding have a better than average opportunity then to get funding for implementation and construction."

If the funding is received the planning could be finished as soon as 2026 with construction following afterwards.