Pecatonica man arrested after police find bomb-making materials in home

PECATONICA — A Pecatonica man was arrested after a search warrant revealed cannabis plants, firearms, and bomb-making materials in his home.
On March 1 around 5:20 a.m., authorities carried out a search warrant on a house in the 600 block of Valley View Drive.
Once the home was secured, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Stateline Area Narcotics Team (SLANT) conducted a thorough search.
During the search, agents found a possible explosive device and additional bomb-making materials.
The search stopped and the local Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), a Special Agent/Bomb Technician (SABT) and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office Bomb Technicians responded to the scene and successfully disassembled the explosive device.
As a result of the search, over 400 grams of cannabis, numerous cannabis plants, and two firearms were taken.
SLANT agents arrested 36-year-old David Vowels of Pecatonica on:
- One count of Possession of Cannabis (30-500 grams) With Intent to Deliver - Class 3 Felony
- One count of Produce 5-10 Cannabis Plants (Class 4 Felony)
- One count of Explosives or Incendiary Devices (Class 1 Felony)
Vowels was taken to the Winnebago County Jail on $25,000 bond/10%.
Vowels has since been released.