Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based on observed precipitation as well as
forecast precipitation 48 hours into the future. Changes to the
rainfall forecast, or any additional rainfall after 48 hours, may
cause changes to these river forecasts.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING TO EARLY MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River from Winnebago County line downstream to
confluence with the Rock River, including the Shirland gauge.

* WHEN...From Saturday evening to early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 12.1 feet Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Pecatonica man arrested after police find bomb-making materials in home

  • Updated
  • 0
Handcuffs Generic
By Andrew Carrigan

PECATONICA — A Pecatonica man was arrested after a search warrant revealed cannabis plants, firearms, and bomb-making materials in his home.

On March 1 around 5:20 a.m., authorities carried out a search warrant on a house in the 600 block of Valley View Drive. 

Once the home was secured, the Illinois State Police (ISP) Stateline Area Narcotics Team (SLANT) conducted a thorough search.

During the search, agents found a possible explosive device and additional bomb-making materials.

The search stopped and the local Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF),  a Special Agent/Bomb Technician (SABT) and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office Bomb Technicians responded to the scene and successfully disassembled the explosive device.

As a result of the search, over 400 grams of cannabis, numerous cannabis plants, and two firearms were taken.

SLANT agents arrested 36-year-old David Vowels of Pecatonica on:

  • One count of Possession of Cannabis (30-500 grams) With Intent to Deliver - Class 3 Felony
  • One count of Produce 5-10 Cannabis Plants (Class 4 Felony) 
  • One count of Explosives or Incendiary Devices (Class 1 Felony) 

Vowels was taken to the Winnebago County Jail on $25,000 bond/10%. 

Vowels has since been released.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

