Pecatonica coffee shop to make grand opening on Christmas Eve

PECATONICA (WREX) — For the better part of a century, Moth and Palmer Garage helped people in Pecatonica fuel up. Fast forward through two years of hard work and the building has transformed into another place to fuel up in a different way. Rosie's Coffee Company is almost ready to open.
"It had a lot of work that had to go into it," owner Meghan Thayer said. "We're really thankful that we've been able to have this building and be able to put this work into it."
Meghan and Alex Thayer are high school sweethearts from Pecatonica, who left their jobs in the mental health field to pursue their dream of owning a coffee shop.
"We both took huge leaps of faith quitting our jobs to pursue this dream," Alex Thayer said. "And we don't regret it."
They started pursuing the dream in 2020, not knowing what the pandemic would do to the world and the chaos it would cause with the supply chain. They had trouble getting simple items, like tile and light bulbs. There were days they thought about giving up.
"There were many times that we were like, 'At this point everyone thinks we're crazy,' Meghan explains. "Maybe it's easier to throw in the towel and say we tried."
But they didn't quit. Friends and family lent their talents and resources to help the Thayers. They pushed through every obstacle they faced, to bring a fitting end to this Hallmark-esque movie - a Christmas Eve grand opening.
"And so while trying to figure out when our grand opening can be, well, every Hallmark movie has a Christmas miracle," Meghan said. "So here's ours."
Ever since she first snuck a sip of coffee around age 5, Meghan found herself drawn to the drink.
"Whether I'm feeling happy, sad, anxious, it's just that thing that makes me feel comforted," she explains. "I think that's how it is with a lot of people. Just the entire experience of going to grab a cup of coffee is just something that can bring a little bit of happiness to your day."
She wanted to bring that feeling to her hometown, giving the people of Pecatonica a place to call their own.
"We just want to be a spot where people feel welcome and they can make themselves at home here," Meghan said.
We'll call this Hallmark movie, 'Coffee for Christmas,' as Meghan and Alex make their dream a reality.
Rosie's Coffee Co., named for Meghan's middle name of Rose, will hold its grand opening Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. - 2 p.m. Regular business hours during the winter will be 6:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., and it will be closed on Sundays.
The coffee shop will also have a vintage shop inside, which is a passion of Alex's. He's curated a collection of vintage clothes and items, many coming from Pecatonica and Winnebago Co.
You can find Rosie's Coffee Co. on Instagram and Facebook. It's located at 507 Main Street in Pecatonica.