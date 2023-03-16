PCI Pharma Services to make $50 million investment in Rockford facility

ROCKFORD, Ill. — PCI Pharma Services announced Tuesday plans for a new 200,000 square foot facility in Rockford that is expected to be fully operational in 2024.
The new facility will house over 20 dedicated customer areas with multiformat machines for the assembly and packaging of vials, pre-filled syringes, auto-injectors, and pen-cartridge combinations.
This machinery can be used with the glucagon-like peptide 1 agonists (GLP-1) class of drugs prescribed to treat diabetes and obesity, as well as those needed for oncology treatment and autoimmune diseases.
“We see the tremendous impact that we can make with patients with this investment,” said Salim Haffar, CEO of PCI Pharma Services. “The need for injectable drug-delivery device combination product capacity and expertise is critical, and we are responding with a world-class facility to address the future demands of our global clients so they can focus on developing therapies to improve the lives of patients with serious chronic conditions.”
“With this new facility, we will be able to serve all clients focused on injectable drug products including biologics with the equipment and capacity to make life-changing medicines,” said Gil Valadez, Senior Vice President, Commercial Packaging Technology, PCI Pharma Services. “We want to help our clients by managing the technical aspects of drug manufacturing, engineering, and delivery, so they can focus on what’s most important: delivering quality products to meet patient needs. That’s what PCI is ultimately all about.”
The $50 million Rockford investment will broaden PCI's specialty drug leadership in the Midwest, adding up to 250 jobs to the region in the next two years.
The site is expected to be fully operational in summer 2024.
Rockford is the largest of PCI's 30 locations across the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions.