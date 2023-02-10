Paw Paw man arrested for a nationwide warrant out of Montana

LEE COUNTY, Ill. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office received information that a person living on Howlett Road in rural Paw Paw, Illinois was wanted on a nationwide warrant out of the State of Montana.
48-year-old former Missoula, Montana resident Thomas W. Jessberger was wanted on a Violation of Conditional Release — Absconder warrant from the Montana Department of Corrections.
The original charges come from an arrest for 15 counts of Cruelty to Animals.
On the morning of February 10, Lee County Sheriff Deputies stopped a car in the area of Howlett Road and Woodlawn Road.
The driver, 48-year-old former Missoula, Montana resident Thomas W. Jessberger, was arrested.
Jessberger was taken to the Lee County Jail, but will soon be sent to Montana to face animal cruelty charges.
Jessberger was also charged with Driving While License Suspended and issued a court date.
