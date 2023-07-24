Patti LaBelle to perform at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in October

ROCKFORD, Ill. — The Coronado Performing Arts Center welcomes Patti LaBelle on Saturday, October 14.

Venue presale tickets go live on Thursday, July 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Regular tickets are on sale starting Friday, July 28 at 10:00 a.m.

Patti LaBelle is an award-winning entertainer, author, entrepreneur, and humanitarian.

LaBelle started her career in the 1960s as the lead singer of the group Patti LaBelle and Bluebelles, releasing the popular hit "Lady Marmalade."

She has also starred in popular films and TV shows like A Soldier's Story, Empire, and American Horror Story.

Labelle has written six books, including multiple cookbooks.

She also has a successful food and lifestyle brand, "Patti's Good Life," that is available at Walmart and Target.

Labelle also remains a spokesperson and advocate for numerous causes, including adoption, cancer, HIV/AIDS, and diabetes.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. on October 14. To find out more and buy tickets, visit the Coronado Performing Arts Center's website.