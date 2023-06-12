 Skip to main content
Patriots waive James Robinson

The New England Patriots are waiving Rockford native and running back James Robinson. Robinson had just signed a two year contract with New England this offseason, but according to ESPN, there was no guaranteed money in the contract due to injury concerns. The former Redbird will go through waivers and will be able to sign with any team if he clears them. 

