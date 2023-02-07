Passenger of car suffers serious injury in collision between car and semi in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On February 7 at 9:35 a.m., Rockford Police reported a traffic alert on Twitter.
According to the tweet, a car and semi collided on Samuelson Road and Falcon Road.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Car vs. semi crash on Samuelson and Falcon. The sole occupant of the car suffered serious injuries. The intersection/area will be closed until further notice. We will post updates here on Twitter.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) February 7, 2023
The sole passenger of the car suffered serious injuries.
The intersection and surrounding area will be closed until further notice.
This is a developing story. 13 WREX will post more updates as they become available.