Passenger of car suffers serious injury in collision between car and semi in Rockford

  • Updated
  • 0
Car crash generic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On February 7 at 9:35 a.m., Rockford Police reported a traffic alert on Twitter. 

According to the tweet, a car and semi collided on Samuelson Road and Falcon Road.

The sole passenger of the car suffered serious injuries.

The intersection and surrounding area will be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story. 13 WREX will post more updates as they become available.

