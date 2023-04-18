Partnerships focus on safety for Hard Rock Casino construction

ROCKFORD — One of the largest construction projects happening now in the Stateline is working to keep construction crews safe on the job.
A press conference today announced partnerships between the Hard Rock Casino, OSHA, Ringland-Johnson Construction, and the Carpenter Training Center.
The Area Director of OSHA's Naperville office explained why this partnership is important and the impact it will have on construction crews on a daily basis at the site.
"To partner on the job site. To work collaboratively to make sure the project is not only successful in a build sense but also done safely to make sure that the workers in there have a safe environment and they come home the same way they go to work each morning,” Jacob Scott said.
The Chief of Illinois OSHA said they want this project to be an example of what construction in the Stateline looks like.
“I want people to drive by and see this as the model way to do something. A big, big construction project. This is the right way to do it. People will go home safe and healthy and at the end, it will be a beautiful building and a tremendous asset to the community,” Erik Kambarian said.
The permanent Hard Rock Casino officially broke ground in September of 2022.